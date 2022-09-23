Maricopa County Superior Court offers help at law library resource centers

A number of new state laws go into effect on September 24. Court clerks have been busy getting thousands of legal forms up to date. If you need help, the Maricopa County Superior Court is offering assistance in English and Spanish.

It has a library resource center at is complex in downtown Phoenix and at three other locations.

Clerks provide help with legal research, filling out forms, and getting litigation started – everything from family, probate, criminal, and civil matters to orders of protection.

"We have a full team that looks whether we need new forms, so this is for divorce, and help you get divorced, child custody; for probate if someone in your family passed away, and you need assistance with probating the estate; expungement of marijuana records is something we worked very hard on last year, so we have all of the forms that you would need," explained Shawn Friend, deputy court administrator at Maricopa County Superior Court.

The forms are also available online to be printed out: https://superiorcourt.maricopa.gov/llrc

The court's staff can chat online and provide answers to questions by phone, by video, or email.

