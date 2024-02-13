Maricopa County warns public of possible measles exposure

Arizona health officials have identified two locations in the Valley where the public may have been exposed to measles.

Maricopa County Public Health says an international visitor tested positive for measles and may have exposed people to the infection on Saturday, Jan. 27 at two different locations – the Garden Grille and Bar inside the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Chandler between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., and Twin Peaks Camelback in Phoenix between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"MCDPH is in the process of notifying individuals identified as potentially being exposed, including those who may have been exposed when the case was hospitalized for symptoms of measles," the department said.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, white spots in the throat, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash. Officials say it can take up to 21 days after their last exposure for a person to develop these symptoms.

If you experience these symptoms, you should stay away from others and call your healthcare provider.

MCDPH has more information on measles on their website at https://www.maricopa.gov/2835/Measles.