Maricopa Police: Lawyer of woman accused of botched lip injections "not in the U.S."

As more women continue to come forward after a Maricopa woman performed illegal lip injections and sent them to local hospitals, the lawyer of the woman accused of doing the procedures has reached out to police.

Right now, Maricopa Police officials say they received six police reports, and the number may go up because there are different responding officers as those calls come in. Officials also told FOX 10 that Michael Helms with Helms Law Group, the lawyer for the woman in question, spoke with investigators Tuesday morning, telling Maricopa Police that "his client was out of the country, and if and when she returns, she may be available for a statement."

The woman is accused of illegally injecting the alleged victims with an unknown substance in order to get fuller lips. As it turns out, all the alleged victims went to the home on August 3. FOX 10 can confirm through multiple sources that more than a dozen women experienced swollen lips, cold sores and lumps. Some were even admitted to area hospitals.

Maricopa Police officials are not releasing the name of the woman, because they haven't been able to ID her since they've received different last names. The alleged victims say all they want is for the woman to pay for what she's done, or at the very least, tell them what was used.

Some sources have told FOX 10 the substance was possibly "Probcel."

"I'm stressed," said alleged victim Nayhely McLaughlin. "I think we all have anxiety at this point, because we don't know how it's going to end."

Maricopa Police officials say people who believe they have been victimized should reach out to police. Meanwhile, FOX 10 has reached out to Michael Helms, the lawyer representing the accused woman, but we have yet to hear back.