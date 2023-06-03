Marijuana products recalled in Arizona for possible mold contamination

Several marijuana dispensaries in Arizona are voluntarily recalling some products due to possible fungal contamination.

The Arizona Dept. of Health Services says two strains produced by TRU Infusion - Zombie Cookies and Peach Gas - are being recalled after samples tested positive for Aspergillus.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Health officials say there were errors in the testing results, which may have led to false negative results for contaminants.

"Once ADHS discovered the potential contamination, they contacted the facility that produced the products," health officials said. "The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves."

The affected batch numbers are 1110R29ZMBC and 1021R32PG.

What is Aspergillus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aspergillus is a mold that exists both indoors and outdoors.

"Most strains of this mold are harmless, but a few can cause serious illnesses when people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease or asthma inhale their fungal spores," read a portion of the Mayo Clinic's website.

Aspergillus, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis.

"In certain people, Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs," read a portion of the Cleveland Clinic's website.

Treatment for the Aspergillosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can include antifungal treatment, use of corticosteroids, and even surgery. In some cases, however, aspergillosis could recur, and some types of Aspergillosis can be very hard to cure.