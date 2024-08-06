Mark Kelly reacts to Harris' VP pick; Arizona woman loses an eye after a shooting | Nightly Roundup

Tim Walz picked for VP; shooting takes woman's eye | Nightly Roundup
From a shooting taking an Arizona woman's eye, to Mark Kelly reacting to the news of Vice President Kamala Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick
Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November. On Aug. 6, it was revealed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be Harris' running mate.
2. Arizona woman loses an eye after being shot during a break-in, attempted sexual assault
The victim of an attempted sexual assault and shooting last year in Snowflake, Arizona is telling her story for the first time. The bullet shot through her skull and missed her brain by millimeters.
3. Gov. Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate
Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
4. Big Lots closing 20 stores in Arizona: is your store on the list?
Ohio-based Big Lots is closing hundreds of stores across the country, and 20 of them are in Arizona.
5. Scottsdale Police investigating shooting at a strip mall
A shooting at a strip mall near Scottsdale and Thomas roads is being investigated by the Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday night.