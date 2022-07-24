Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks killed in coyote attack

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 1:43PM
Entertainment
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Martha Stewart is mourning the death of six of her pet peacocks after she says they were killed by coyotes.

Stewart shared the heartbreaking update Saturday via her Instagram, sharing with her 3.9 million followers that her birds were killed "in broad daylight."

Stewart shared a video of one of the peacocks, Blue Boy, showing off his feathers with Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" playing in the background. 

"I do not have any idea how the Marvin Gaye music found its way to this sad post but when Blue Boy was alive it would have been perfectly appropriate."

"The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy," she wrote. "Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

Stewart then shared she made some changes to the peacocks' home to quell any future coyote attacks.

"We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc," Stewart said.

It's unclear how many peacocks Stewart has at this time. In May 2021, she tweeted that she has "21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable."

"They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly," she said.

In a recent blog post on June 30, Stewart also shared that she has three newly hatched baby peafowl in her stable feed room and "more youngsters in an outdoor enclosure."