Martinez Lake, Arizona, records hottest March day in U.S. history

The Brief Martinez Lake, Arizona, hit 110 degrees on Thursday, setting a new record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the U.S. during March. The heat wave is breaking records across the Southwest, including in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The new milestone surpasses a 72-year-old record of 108 degrees previously set in Rio Grande City, Texas, in 1954.



There's a new heat record for the United States, set on Thursday in southwestern Arizona.

The temperature reached 110 degrees near Martinez Lake, Arizona. That's the hottest temperature ever recorded in the U.S. during the month of March.

The heat wave is hitting the entire Southwest, setting records from Phoenix to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. But Martinez Lake takes the cake. The lake sits just north of Yuma, about 150 miles southwest of Phoenix.

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It's a place well versed in very hot temperatures, routinely approaching 120 degrees during the dog days of summer. But this is only the first day of spring. Heat records began falling on Wednesday and only went up from there.

What they're saying:

Residents insist it doesn't feel too bad yet, noting that the lake water, fed by the Colorado River, helps cool things down a bit.

"Ya know, it's kind of the buzz around town. But Yuma got put on the map," said Phillip Johnson, General Manager of Martinez Lake Resort. "And whether it's a good thing or a bad thing—being the hottest—I don't know. But I believe it made national news. And a lot of people don't know where we are. Yuma is just a blip on the map. So I think this will help a little bit."

If you're wondering, the previous temperature record for March was 108 degrees, set in Rio Grande City, Texas, way back in 1954.

Map of the area