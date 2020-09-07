Expand / Collapse search
Maryland authorities ID uncle, teen who drowned during Labor Day fishing trip

Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Authorities in Maryland have identified a teenager and his uncle who drowned while fishing on the Patuxent River near Greenwell State Park in St. Mary’s County on Labor Day.

According to a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources police, officers responded to the park at around noon after receiving reports in reference to a drowning. 

Authorities say 37-year-old man Heber Calixto Garcia Medrano and his nephew, 15-year-old boy Juan Carlos Cesar Medrano, both from Montgomery Village walked into the river to fish near the park's kayak launch. 

The spokesperson says it is believed that the teen and the man may have dropped off of an offshore ledge in that area and drowned. 

Officers at the scene performed CPR but were not successful. 

At this time, police say they are not releasing the names of the victims.