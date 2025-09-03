Maryvale HS stabbing suspect in court; Yuma police officer arrested | Nightly Roundup

article

Off-duty Yuma police officer arrested; teen accused of stabbing Maryvale school student to death appears in court; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

1. Powerball fever continues

What we know:

Powerball players are buzzing about the massive $1.4 billion jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing.

By the numbers:

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

2. Arizona police officer arrested

What we know:

A Yuma police officer has been arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and harassment per domestic violence, according to the city's police department.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is deeply disappointing, and these allegations go against everything the Yuma Police Department stands for," Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity wrote. "The officer will have due process, but accountability is not optional."

3. Deadly Maryvale High School stabbing suspect in court

(Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The suspect in the deadly Aug. 19 stabbing at Maryvale High School made a court appearance today.

Dig deeper:

Chris Aguilar, 16, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II.

It should be noted that Aguilar is being charged as an adult.

4. Arizona leaders discuss issues at DCS

What we know:

An important step toward change has been made, as the Arizona Department of Child Safety is facing increased scrutiny over a spate of child deaths in 2025. The three children who died all had some sort of links to DCS.

What they're saying:

Following a major stakeholder meeting to address increasing scrutiny of the agency, a state senator said the system has failed Arizona's children.

5. Fire devastates Phoenix church

What we know:

A pastor is asking the Phoenix community for help after a fire caused $12,000 in property damage at a church near 7th Street and Broadway Road over the weekend.

Why you should care:

The pastor believes the fire was started by the very people he was trying to help. "It’s crazy to me that this building was brought here for the homeless population only to potentially have someone in that population set it ablaze," said Pastor Earl Newton.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

