Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:43 PM MST until WED 8:30 PM MST, Pinal County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:33 PM MST until WED 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Gila River Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Pinal County, Superior, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Parker Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Maryvale HS stabbing suspect in court; Yuma police officer arrested | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  September 3, 2025 6:46pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Off-duty Yuma police officer arrested; teen accused of stabbing Maryvale school student to death appears in court; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

1. Powerball fever continues

What we know:

Powerball players are buzzing about the massive $1.4 billion jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing.

By the numbers:

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Read More

2. Arizona police officer arrested

Gustavo Ramirez

What we know:

A Yuma police officer has been arrested and accused of disorderly conduct and harassment per domestic violence, according to the city's police department.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is deeply disappointing, and these allegations go against everything the Yuma Police Department stands for," Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity wrote. "The officer will have due process, but accountability is not optional."

Read More

3. Deadly Maryvale High School stabbing suspect in court

Chris D. Aguilar (Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The suspect in the deadly Aug. 19 stabbing at Maryvale High School made a court appearance today.

Dig deeper:

Chris Aguilar, 16, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II.

It should be noted that Aguilar is being charged as an adult.

Read More

4. Arizona leaders discuss issues at DCS

What we know:

An important step toward change has been made, as the Arizona Department of Child Safety is facing increased scrutiny over a spate of child deaths in 2025. The three children who died all had some sort of links to DCS.

What they're saying:

Following a major stakeholder meeting to address increasing scrutiny of the agency, a state senator said the system has failed Arizona's children.

Read More

5. Fire devastates Phoenix church

 

What we know:

A pastor is asking the Phoenix community for help after a fire caused $12,000 in property damage at a church near 7th Street and Broadway Road over the weekend.

Why you should care:

The pastor believes the fire was started by the very people he was trying to help. "It’s crazy to me that this building was brought here for the homeless population only to potentially have someone in that population set it ablaze," said Pastor Earl Newton.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Get the Full Forecast

