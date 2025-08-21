Maryvale HS stabbing suspect IDed; Bryan Kohberger requests prison transfer | Nightly Roundup

article

New details in the deadly stabbing at Maryvale High School; man sent to prison for University of Idaho student murders requests prison transfer; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 21, 2025.

1. Maryvale school stabbing suspect identified

What we know:

Police have released the identity of a teenager accused of stabbing and killing another student at Maryvale High School earlier in the week.

Dig deeper:

We have learned that the suspect, identified as 16-year-old Chris Daniel Aguilar, is being charged as an adult in connection with the deadly incident.

2. East Valley woman survives falling dozens of feet

What we know:

A 20-year-old Chandler woman is recovering from traumatic brain injury, after falling 70 feet off a cliff while snowboarding

What She's Saying:

Since the incident, Izzy Siniscalchi said she had joked with her friends about going back to the slopes this season.

"Nobody thought the joke was funny" she said.

3. Paul Bissonnette attack suspect pleads guilty

What we know:

One of the six men accused of attacking former Arizona Coyotes hockey player Paul Bissonnette outside a Scottsdale restaurant has accepted a plea deal.

What's next:

The plea agreement made with John Carroll comes with a sentence that could include jail time, probation, and fines.

4. Armed suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Chandler

What we know:

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning near Frye and McQueen Roads in Chandler.

The backstory:

According to police, officers responded to reports of someone trying to break into a home just before 7 a.m., and when officers encountered the suspect, he fled in a car, which sparked a pursuit.

5. Bryan Kohberger demands prison transfer

(Courtesy: Latah County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The man who was sent to prison for murdering four University of Idaho students is requesting a transfer to another wing of the prison.

Dig deeper:

According to reports, Bryan Kohberger complained to prison guards that other inmates were threatening to sexually assault him.

A look at your weather

