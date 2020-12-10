Massive fire breaks out after car crashes into Phoenix home

A woman was displaced from her home on Dec. 9 after a car crashed into the house, sparking a large fire in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home near 16th Street and Southern Avenue and discovered a car had crashed into the back of the home, sparking a massive fire.

A woman inside the home was able to make it out safely and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and the crash is under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

