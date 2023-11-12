Matthew Perry's death certificate; body cam of ex-NHL player's arrest: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the report of Matthew Perry's death certificate being released; Scottsdale Police releasing body cam footage of ex-NHL player Alex Galchenyuk's arrest; and a Super Bowl champ dying.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix between Nov. 5-11.

1. $2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition

2. Matthew Perry’s death certificate reveals 'Friends' star’s time of death

3. Phoenix area homebuilder offering deal for buyers priced out by high interest rates

4. Woman killed in what's believed to be the first deadly elk attack in Arizona

5. Body cam footage released of ex-NHL player Alex Galchenyuk's arrest

6. Chicago-area native and Super Bowl champ Matt Ulrich dead at 41

7. Groundbreaking theory emerges about what really killed the dinosaurs

8. Arizona man arrested, accused of plotting to kill ex-wife | Crime Files

9. 19-day search for puppy ends happily after community rallies to find her

10. Mesa family has a message for those who destroyed their Christmas decorations