Matthew Perry's death certificate; body cam of ex-NHL player's arrest: this week's top stories

In this week's top stories for our Crime Files segment, we're taking a look back at a family's plea for justice in their loved one's murder. Scottsdale Police also released body cam footage of a former NHL player's arrest from over the summer in Scottsdale. Here are the Crime Files for Nov. 5-11.
1. $2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition
If you have a $2 bill lying around, this might be your lucky day.
2. Matthew Perry’s death certificate reveals 'Friends' star’s time of death
Matthew Perry's official death certificate has been released almost two weeks after the "Friends" star died at the age of 54.
3. Phoenix area homebuilder offering deal for buyers priced out by high interest rates
With home interest rates hovering around 7.5%, home sales are slowing down, but one homebuilder in Arizona is offering a deal, in hopes of bringing more buyers to the table.
4. Woman killed in what's believed to be the first deadly elk attack in Arizona
A woman was killed in what's believed to be the first deadly elk attack in Arizona. There were no witnesses nearby, but her husband says he saw a bucket of spilled corn nearby, leading investigators to think she was feeding the elk.
5. Body cam footage released of ex-NHL player Alex Galchenyuk's arrest
Months after a former Arizona Coyotes player was arrested on July 9 for an alleged hit-and-run, body camera footage from Scottsdale Police was released on Nov. 7.
6. Chicago-area native and Super Bowl champ Matt Ulrich dead at 41
Matt Ulrich, a former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman who was part of the championship team in the 2006 season when they beat the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl, has died at 41.
7. Groundbreaking theory emerges about what really killed the dinosaurs
Researchers have a new working theory as to what killed the dinosaurs after studying sediment layers in North Dakota.
8. Arizona man arrested, accused of plotting to kill ex-wife | Crime Files
Investigators say they have arrested a Mesa man after he detailed a plot to murder his ex-wife.
9. 19-day search for puppy ends happily after community rallies to find her
Homeward Bound the movie came to life in Maricopa this month as a 19-day search for a puppy lost in the desert came to an end. She was thin, matted and scared, but she's home.
10. Mesa family has a message for those who destroyed their Christmas decorations
An East Valley family is picking up the pieces after vandals destroyed their Christmas decorations, and the crime was caught on camera. "Who does that to Christmas decorations?"