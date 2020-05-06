‘Maybe your purpose isn’t on this planet’: U.S. Space Force releases recruitment video

For those who dream of a future in the stars, the U.S. Space Force is calling your name.

On May 6, the newly formed military branch posted a recruitment video to social media. The video starts off with a man gazing up towards a luminous night sky, as images of high-tech space hardware and rockets flash by.

RELATED: Tom Cruise, Elon Musk’s SpaceX working with NASA on feature film to be shot in outer space, report says

The recruitment video was previewed by Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond and U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett during a Wednesday webinar, in which they also discussed the X-37B space plane.

Established in December 2019, the U.S. Space Force became the sixth branch of the armed services. According to its website (https://www.spaceforce.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheet), “the USSF is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.”

The idea of a Space Force was initially met with ridicule and criticism by some. This week, Netflix released a trailer for its new “Space Force” comedy series starring Steve Carrell, which is meant to parody the creation of the new military branch.