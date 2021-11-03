LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

Garcetti, who is in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to the mayor's Twitter account.

"He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," the post said.

The mayor is attending the conference with about seven staff members, all of whom tested negative.

In accordance with the UN's guidelines for the conference, Garcetti conducted self-administered nasal swab tests frequently throughout the trip and tested negative, including receiving negative results twice on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the mayor and his staff took PCR tests to get back into the United States, and Garcetti's positive test result was received on Wednesday.

The mayor's team was figuring out what will happen next as Garcetti isolates in Glasgow. Garcetti had been scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday.

Garcetti's scheduled attendance at a Wednesday New York Times panel discussion on urban challenges and solutions to combating the climate crisis was canceled.

The mayor has spent the last couple of days with the C40 delegation, which includes mayors from 12 international cities within the coalition, including mayors of Athens, Phoenix, Paris, North Dhaka, Oslo, Freetown, Stockholm and Seattle.

In Glasgow, Garcetti was in close contact with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was named to succeed Garcetti as chair of C40 Cities, as well as former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is serving as UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions and Global Ambassador for the Race to Zero and Race To Resilience campaigns.

The mayor is fully vaccinated. Garcetti received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose back in January 2021 and would have received his second shot roughly four to six weeks after his first dose. He has not received a booster shot yet.

In December 2020, his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19; Garcetti and his wife Amy tested negative and were in quarantine at the time.

