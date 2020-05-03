Mayor of Page seemingly takes jab at Navajo Nation leader regarding 'alcoholism'

article

In a since deleted social media post, the Mayor of Page seemingly takes a jab at Navajo Nation leaders with an "alcoholism" remark, a derogatory stereotype against Native Americans.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is seen in a photo on Facebook putting his hand on the window of a car, showing a sign of togetherness with the community during social distancing.

A comment on the photo reads, "He's busy fighting hard for our people."

In a reply to that comment, City of Page Mayor Levi Tappan replies, "I wish he would battle alcoholism as hard as COVID-19."

In a message released by Navajo Nation leaders Sunday, they are asking for togetherness over divisiveness.

"We, as elected leaders, should be working together to unite our people especially when we are losing so many relatives to COVID-19, not tearing each other down and singling out Native Americans in regards to alcohol issues," the letter read in part.

We've reached out to Teppan Sunday night and have not heard back.

The Navajo Nation is one of the areas of Arizona hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. There, they have nearly 2,300 cases and over 70 deaths.