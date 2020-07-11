Mayor proclaims July 11, 2020 as Vanessa Guillen Day in Houston

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a special event on Saturday.



He proclaimed July 11, 2020, as ‘Vanessa Guillen Day’ in the City of Houston.



The announcement was made after U.S. Army investigators identified human remains that were found along the San Leon River last week are those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.



Guillen disappeared back on April 22 and leadership at Fort Hood has taken much criticism about the handling of her disappearance. However, an investigation has been launched into how she disappeared.



In Houston, several murals have popped up across town to honor Guillen, and thousands marched during the Fourth of July weekend.

