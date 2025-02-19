MCAO: Utah man removes ankle monitor, heads to Arizona to find ex

article

The Brief Zakary Preece, 31, is accused of fleeing Utah for Arizona to find his ex-girlfriend. He was about to go on trial for his alleged role in a Utah domestic violence case involving the same woman. Investigators say the woman left Utah and moved to Glendale following the Utah domestic violence incident.



A Utah man removed his ankle monitor and headed for Arizona to stalk and attempt to kidnap his ex-girlfriend, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office alleged.

Timeline:

Utah's Payson Police Department contacted the Glendale Police Department on Oct. 25 of last year to let them know that Zakary Preece, 31, had removed his ankle monitor and was headed for Glendale find his ex-girlfriend.

A notepad was found at his Utah home where a search warrant was issued that had his ex's address written on it. Glendale Police checked on the victim who had moved from Utah to Arizona.

He was about to go on trial in Utah on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful detainment. The Utah case, which happened in September 2023, involved the same ex-girlfriend he was reportedly looking to find in Glendale.

Dig deeper:

A court document says Preece and his ex were together for six years.

In the September incident, the victim told investigators that Preece showed up at her Utah apartment and held her at gunpoint. He reportedly said if she told police what had happened that night, he was going to return and "finish the job." He was arrested.

Following the October incident in Glendale, the victim told police that she believes Preece was looking for her to kill her because of the upcoming trial in November 2024.

Court documents say Glendale Police got word from the victim's dad that Preece was seen on Oct. 31 driving past the victim's home, and eventually stopping in front of it.

The victim's dad followed Preece. He saw Preece park behind a semi-truck near 72nd and Kaler avenues, and that's when her dad called the police.

Glendale Police officers responded and attempted to make contact with Preece because he had a felony warrant out of Utah. Officers gave commands for him to show both of his hands outside the window, but they only saw one.

"While officers were giving commands, they heard a single gunshot and believed Zakary had self-inflicted a gunshot wound. Patrol officers observed Zakary get out of the vehicle and were able to take him into custody. Zakary was then transported to a local hospital for treatment," court documents said.

Preece reportedly had a rental home in Glendale, where police say they found more weapons, restraints and surveillance equipment.

He is accused of the following:

Attempt to commit kidnapping

Stalking

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Interfering with judicial proceedings

What's next:

Preece will remain in jail until he goes on trial.