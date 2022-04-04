Expand / Collapse search

MCSO Lieutenant identified as driver killed in Loop 202 crash, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant died from his injuries after a solo crash on Thursday, March 31 on Loop 202 near I-10 in Phoenix, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says Michael Philip Bocchino crashed into a wall near the 40th Street exit around 11 a.m., and when first responders got to him, he was badly hurt. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, says Raul Garcia, DPS spokesperson.

No further information is available.

