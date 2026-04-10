Artemis II: Arizona scientists play critical role in mission's success

The Brief Arizona universities are playing a critical role in NASA's Artemis program, from training astronauts in geology to developing lunar seismometers. ASU alum Kelsey Young recently made history as the first scientist to speak directly with astronauts from Mission Control during a lunar flyby. With Artemis II safely back on Earth, scientists are now preparing for Artemis III in 2027 and the Artemis IV lunar landing in 2028.



With the Artemis II mission officially in the books following a safe return to Earth on April 10, we’re seeing Arizona’s fingerprints all over this latest milestone by NASA.

The backstory:

Artemis II marks humanity's first voyage to the moon in decades, and the capsule carrying the four astronauts on the mission splashed down on the Pacific Ocean.

The mission, according to the Associated Press, launched from Florida on April 1, and while it didn't land on the moor or orbit it, the mission did break Apollo 13's distance record, and marked the farthest that humans have ever journeyed from Earth.

Local perspective:

While Artemis II was a success on almost all fronts, scientists in Arizona are already looking ahead to what’s next. From training astronauts to developing technology that could soon reach the moon’s surface, the Grand Canyon State is helping push NASA one step closer to putting humans back on the moon.

Arizona State University professor and former Jet Propulsion Laboratory director at Laurie Leshin said the nine-day mission was more than a test flight.

"We're learning about the capsule, we're learning about the rocket it launched on. We're learning about how to observe the moon as we get close to it," said Leshin.

ASU researchers helped train the Artemis astronauts in geology, shaping many of the observations they shared during the lunar flyby.

"My favorite connection to ASU is actually the scientist who, for the first time ever, got to sit in Mission Control during the flyby, and was directly talking to the astronauts during the whole flyby is Kelsey Young, an ASU alum," said Leshin.

Looking Ahead:

Artemis II was just the start.

"You could do new and exciting science on the surface of the moon," said Hop Bailey, a project manager with University of Arizona's Space Institute.

In 2027, Artemis III is expected to practice the high-stakes lunar dock, paving the way for Artemis IV in 2028 to put boots back on the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

"You could set up an astronomical observatory. Lots of other experiments that can be done," said Bailey. "And then, the final grand idea is to use the moon as a stepping stone to go to Mars."

For over 30 years, Bailey has conducted space research at the U of A. His team’s latest tech, a lunar seismometer, is set to reach the moon with Artemis IV and answer some questions, like whether the moon has a liquid core, as well as the intermediate layers between the surface and the center of the moon.