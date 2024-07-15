MCSO needs help identifying woman accused of identity theft, medical fraud
article
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused in several identity theft and medical fraud cases.
On July 15, MCSO released images of the unnamed woman saying she's a suspect in several cases spanning from September 2022 to March 2024.
"This case involves medical fraud totaling approximately $500,000," MCSO said.
Anyone with information about the identity of this woman is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or tips@mcso.maricopa.gov. You can reference report #IR23-029317.
You can report information anonymously.