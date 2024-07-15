MCSO needs help identifying woman accused of identity theft, medical fraud

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused in several identity theft and medical fraud cases.

On July 15, MCSO released images of the unnamed woman saying she's a suspect in several cases spanning from September 2022 to March 2024.

"This case involves medical fraud totaling approximately $500,000," MCSO said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this woman is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or tips@mcso.maricopa.gov. You can reference report #IR23-029317.

You can report information anonymously.