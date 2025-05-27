MCSO reveals new lead in New River pastor's homicide

The Brief "Person(s) of interest have been identified" in the homicide of New River pastor William Schonemann, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Still, no names and few details have been released in this case. Schonemann, also known as Pastor Bill, was found dead inside his New River home on April 28.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says "person(s) of interest have been identified" in the homicide of New River pastor William Schonemann, also known as Pastor Bill.

What we know:

Schonemann, 76, was found dead inside his New River home on April 28 at around 7:30 p.m near 13th Avenue and Circle Mountain Road. He was a well-known pastor at New River Bible Chapel.

Multiple sources say he was found on the bed with his arms spread out and hands pinned to the wall. He also appeared to have significant injuries.

On May 27, MCSO said, "Person(s) of interest have been identified however, there are no further updates beyond that."

MCSO did not say if anyone was arrested.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not said how Schonemann was killed.

No names have been released in this case aside from Schonemann's.

