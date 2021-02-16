MCSO: Teen arrested after fleeing scene of crash that badly injured man's head

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a teenager was arrested on suspicion of hitting a man on a motorized bike with her car on the afternoon of Feb. 15.

At around 4 p.m., deputies say Haley Madison Dean was driving near 98th Street and Broadway Road when she didn't stop at a stop sign and hit a 55-year-old man on a motorized bike.

The victim was thrown from the bicycle and deputies say Dean fled the scene without stopping or returning to the scene. The victim suffered a life-threatening head injury.

"MCSO Vehicular Crimes Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the accident and one of the neighbors advised detectives he recognized the car from the neighborhood. He told MCSO the vehicle is usually parked at a house near 97th Way and Birchfield Road," the sheriff's office said.

There they found the car suspected to be used in the collision and deputies say its damage is consistent with being involved in a car versus bicycle collision.

Deputies say Haley Madison Dean was seen getting out of the car and "initially made up a story about the damage to her car and eventually admitted she was driving at the time of the collision."

Advertisement

Dean, according to the sheriff's office, was booked into jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an at-fault traffic collision.