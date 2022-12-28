Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home

A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves.

Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.

"He came to us, he was evaluated in our trauma hospital, and there it was found he has a pretty severe heart murmur," said Kelsey Dickerson with AHS.

Dickerson says these murmurs are often caused by abnormalities from the heart valves. Animals can be born with them or acquire them as they age.

While veterinarians say some dogs with this condition live normal, healthy lives, others can develop congestive heart failure.

Because Hershey was a stray, the origin of his condition and what this means for his life is unknown.

But what is known is how full of spunk and sweetness this pup is.

Hershey (Arizona Humane Society)

"He is a very happy, loving, joyful boy who has a great quality of life still," Dickerson said.

The spokesperson says interested adopters should be prepared to spend time and money on Hershey's potential medical care.

The pup's adoption fees have been waived because of his condition.

"We hope he finds a special home out there who will be able to dedicate that medical care, whether that means veterinarian or even a cardiologist," Dickerson said.

Because after all, who doesn't like Hershey's kisses?

Interested adopters can apply at www.azhumane.org/hershey.

Related news







