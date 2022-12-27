Phoenix firefighters rescue puppy stuck in can of dog food
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a puppy after its head got stuck in a can of dog food on Monday.
The small pup remained unhurt, and fire officials took to social media to applaud the rescue.
"We are here to prevent harm and help everyone, furry friends included," officials said.
More Arizona headlines
- Here are Arizona's most popular baby names for 2022
- How the PhoeniX exoskeleton is helping those with mobility impairments
- Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories