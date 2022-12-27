Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix firefighters rescue puppy stuck in can of dog food

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a puppy after its head got stuck in a can of dog food on Monday.

The small pup remained unhurt, and fire officials took to social media to applaud the rescue.

"We are here to prevent harm and help everyone, furry friends included," officials said.

