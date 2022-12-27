Here are Arizona's most popular baby names for 2022

The Arizona Dept. of Health Services have released their list of the most popular baby names in the state for 2022, and parents are proving to be consistent with their choices.

For the third year in a row, the top names for boys and girls remain nearly the same.

Top girl names

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Isabella

4. Sophia

5. Luna

6. Mia

7. Camila

8. Amelia

9. Ava

10. Charlotte

Top boy names

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Mateo

4. Oliver

5. Santiago

6. Sebastian

7. Elijah

8. Ezra

9. Ezekiel

10. Julian

Olivia, Emma, Liam and Noah remain the most popular baby names locally and nationally.

"Popular names have not changed much in the past decade," officials said. "The most popular names for Arizona girls in 2012 were Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Mia, and Olivia. For boys, the 2012 list included Jacob, Liam, Daniel, and Ethan."

Check out the top 100 most popular names in Arizona here.