Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs.

Here are the top stories from Dec. 18 to 24.

1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable: There are three floor plans available, ranging from 1,400 square feet to 1,900 square feet. From start to finish, each one takes less than six weeks to build.

2. Warming up your car in cold weather can damage your engine. Here's what to do instead: Firestone Complete Auto Care explains on its website that cars with modern fuel injection systems can be driven by simply starting the engine without the car warming up.

A dog sticks its head out of an SUV as the driver drives on a snow-covered road. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

3. Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms: A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.

Sedgwick County Zoo is extremely saddened to announce the sudden passing of five-week-old chimpanzee infant, Kucheza. (Sedgwick County Zoo / FOX Weather)

4. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his fiance, granddaughter killed in Gilbert crash: "A truck was traveling westbound when it struck a red passenger car traveling eastbound as it made a left-hand turn to go north on Cole," read a portion of a statement about the crash.

5. Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix Fry's Food Store: A ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 20 drawing was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

6. What is a seiche? Add this fascinating phenomenon to list of Christmas blizzard effects: Seiches happen when winds blow across a large, enclosed or nearly enclosed body of water. These winds push water from one end of the lake or sea to the other. This creates a large drop in water levels on one side of the body of water while levels increase on the opposite side.

Winds push water from one side of Lake Erie to the other, creating a seiche. (FOX Weather)

7. 'Rescue vehicle' may be needed to bring cosmonauts, NASA astronaut home from space: NASA and the Russian Space Agency managers are still working on a plan for how two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut will return to Earth after their ride home from the International Space Station was damaged.

The SoyuzMS-22 spacecraft (on the right) was discovered leaking coolant into space on Dec. 14, 2022. (Image: NASA)

8. Kari Lake loses 2022 election lawsuit against Katie Hobbs: In a decision made on Dec. 24, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by then-Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.

9. Arizona family describes scary 'free-falling' flight from Phoenix to Hawaii: Eleven people on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition, and nine others were transported in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. A call about the episode came in shortly after 11 a.m on Dec. 18.

10. Gilbert's Bergies Coffee Roast forced to close down; last day of business is Dec. 24: The coffee shop has been around for 14 years, and to some, it is more than just a coffee shop.

