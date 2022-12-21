Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix Fry's Food Store

Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions ticket from a grocery store in north Phoenix is now a millionaire!

A ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 20 drawing was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

The winning numbers were 3, 4, 33, 36, 52, and a Mega Ball 17.

No one took home the jackpot on Tuesday. The next drawing is on Dec. 23 with an estimated jackpot of $510 million.