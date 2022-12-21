Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix Fry's Food Store
PHOENIX - Someone who recently bought a Mega Millions ticket from a grocery store in north Phoenix is now a millionaire!
A ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 20 drawing was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located on the corner of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
The winning numbers were 3, 4, 33, 36, 52, and a Mega Ball 17.
No one took home the jackpot on Tuesday. The next drawing is on Dec. 23 with an estimated jackpot of $510 million.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 22: Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)