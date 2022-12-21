Gilbert's Bergies Coffee Roast forced to close down; last day of business is Dec. 24

A well-known coffee shop in Gilbert is being forced to close its doors.

The owners of Bergies Coffee Roast in Downtown Gilbert made the announcement in a social media post. Owner Brian Bergeson says the property has been sold, and the store's last day in business is Dec. 24.

"We're closing the shop," said Bergeson. "The property has sold, and we just felt that time for us to make the next step towards retirement, just cutting back a little bit."

The coffee shop has been around for 14 years, and to some, it is more than just a coffee shop.

"I would call it a coffee roast house with a Bohemian flare," said Bergeson.

Customer reflects on memories with the business

The coffee shop is where Rachel Archibald's husband popped the question, while the band played Train's "Marry Me."

"The band started playing that song, and I recognized the lyrics," said Rachel. "He got down on one knee in front of everyone watching the live music."

For Rachel, their love story doesn't end there with her favorite coffee shop, as she and her husband were the first couple to tie the knot there as well.

"We could only have 100 people, and we wanted a small cozy wedding anyway so it was perfect," said Rachel.

Now, Rachel, her husband, along with other customers are saying goodbye to their favorite coffee shop.

"We never thought this would get as big as it did," said Bergeson. "It's kind of one of those things that just developed and it's kind of fun to see where its gone."

Bergeson says they are not looking for a new location. They say it's time to move on, but they will be at the Gilbert Farmers Market every Saturday, like they have been.

