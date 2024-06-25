Meet Sonny: 2024 Gerber baby is from Phoenix

A new Gerber baby was named, and he's from Phoenix.

Meet Sonny – he’s the winner of the Gerber 2024 Photo Search Contest.

Sonny is the newest Gerber baby and Chief Growing Officer.

His parents described him as having a bright smile, joyful personality and sunny disposition.

2024 Gerber baby Sonny (Photo from Gerber)

He celebrated his first birthday on June 20.

This marks the 14th year of the annual Gerber baby contest.

His parents, Akil and Dominique McLeod, won $25,000, Gerber products for up to one year and various retail prizes.

