Melania Trump donates 150 boxed lunches to Maryland children's hospital

First lady Melania Trump donated 150 boxed lunches this week to patients and staff at a Maryland children’s hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic, a White House official said.

"Today, First Lady Melania Trump donated 150 boxed lunches to the patients and staff of The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health,” spokeswoman and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement. “Supporting those impacted by the effects of COVID-19 is something the First Lady cares deeply about, and as we navigate these unique times she will continue to reach out to people in a variety of ways.”

The food was sent securely with contactless delivery to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Grisham added.

Mrs. Trump has also recently sent lunches to Trader Joe’s staff and donated Be Best packages to patients and staff at hospitals around the country.

Be Best, which focuses on the wellbeing of children, celebrates its second anniversary Thursday.

Last month, the first lady praised frontline workers for their efforts during the crisis.

“We salute essential workers in the health care industry who are fighting to save lives,” she tweeted April 18. “We thank those who put themselves at risk to keep our grocery stores, pharmacies & gas stations open. Those who ensure that our power plants & factories are up & running, that we have internet & phones to stay in touch."

"Those delivering mail & packages to all us at home & keeping the shelves stocked. Our deepest gratitude & appreciation goes to each & every one of you.”

