Memorial grows at Chandler pool following death of beloved Chandler High School swim coach due to COVID-19

A beloved Chandler High School swim coach is being remembered after dying of COVID-19

Kerry Croswhite taught for more than 30 years in the Valley, and spent the last 17 at Chandler High. His battle with COVID-19 ended on the night of July 21.

Family, former swim team members remember Croswhite

There is a growing memorial of signs on this fence next to the pool that was considered to be Croswhite's second home.

Sitting in the classroom Croswhite taught in for so many years, loved ones can still feel his presence, while heartfelt messages from the community Croswhite cared for sit outside.

"All of this support and all this love and all of these tributes really comforts our heart, because it’s like if he wasn’t the way he was, then we wouldn’t be having all this now," said Croswhite's wife, Laurie Croswhite.

The father of five and grandfather of three felt symptoms in late June. He initially tested negative before his infection, and was admitted to the hospital on July 3.

"This virus is like a ghost," said Laurie. "Kerry kind of took one for the team here."

Croswhite taught history and coached swimming at Chandler High. Laurie was his assistant coach.

Former students are also remembering Croswhite. Bria Peterson, a former member of the team, says Croswhite left a positive impact on her.

"One of my favorite memories of him would be my senior year in high school," said Peterson. "He’s extremely encouraging. He was one of those people who made you feel like you were the center of the universe."

Croswhite's son, Kagen, also teaches math at Chandler High, having followed his father's footsteps.

"In the last three weeks, every time I step on this campus I’m just like, 'how do I show up here everyday? How do I do that?'" said Kagen. "I can’t replace him. Nobody can."

Croswhite’s youngest kids remember spending time at Lake Powell before he got sick

"It was a really special moment that we were all able to be there on Father’s Day. We were all able to spend it together. Moments that I will forever cherish," said Croswhite's daughter, Bristyn

"He was everything," said Croswhite's son, Dusten. "He was a dad. He was a coach. He was a teacher, a bagpiper, ukulele player. He had it all."

