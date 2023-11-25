Memorial held for David Denogean 1 year after his murder; suspect still on the run

There has been no arrest, no suspect named – nothing. And there's surveillance video from a nearby store that shows the moment David Denogean was shot and killed.

The vigil on Nov. 25 was to keep David's memory alive and also to help find his killer. The Silent Witness reward for information leading to an arrest is up to almost $10,000.

"People don't realize you don't just kill one person. You kill an entire family. You kill an entire community," said David's father, Frank Denogean.

One year ago, the local high school track coach took his last breath while out walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland. Phoenix Police say someone ran up to him, seemingly at random, shot and killed him.

"We have to carry on. We try not to use the word move on because that means you leave people behind," said Frank Denogean.

David's picture is always with his family members. Surrounded by family and friends, they retraced David's last steps, laid candles in his honor, and shared their favorite stories of the man they say was larger than life.

"You have to reflect on what you're thankful for, not for what you don't have. Obviously, we don’t have our son. He’s not coming back. But we’re thankful for all the support," said Frank.

The vigil is in remembrance – a way to keep David's memory alive and, hopefully, get his killer to come forward.

"As his dad, I’m very proud of him, the man that he became. Unfortunately, he got robbed of the opportunity to do bigger and better things, but we hope if we can keep his memory alive, we can still accomplish some of the things David would have liked," said Frank.

The Denogean family says the holidays were David's favorite of the year, and they plan to host a toy drive in his hor as we get closer to Christmas.

David Denogean Christmas Toy Drive & Party