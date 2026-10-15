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Mesa boxer indicted for death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son: MCAO

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 15, 2026 10:15 AM MST
Published October 15, 2026 10:15 AM MST
article

Kishawn Porter

The Brief

    • Kishawn Porter, a 23-year-old local boxer, was arrested last month in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.
    • The boy died at a hospital after he was found with severe injuries at an apartment near Country Club Drive and Brown Road
    • The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Oct. 15 that Porter had been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

MESA, Ariz. - An East Valley man accused of killing his girlfriend's child has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including murder.

The backstory:

On Sept. 29, Mesa firefighters were called to a child in distress at an apartment near Country Club Drive and Brown Road at around 4 a.m. Once at the apartment, firefighters transported a 2-year-old boy to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

"Doctors observed suspicious bruising on the boy’s body and advised Mesa police," fire crews said.

Mesa police began their investigation and said the toddler was hit and punched, which caused several internal injuries. Investigators say they found evidence to identify Kishawn Porter, a 23-year-old local boxer, as the suspect.

Dig deeper:

Porter was later arrested at his home and booked into jail. During his initial court appearance, prosecutors said the boy had severe injuries, "including healing and acute rib fractures, a lacerated liver, a lacerated stomach, torn blood vessels in the intestines and a transection of the pancreas."

Related

Boxer accused of killing toddler, abusing 1-year-old child in Mesa
article

Boxer accused of killing toddler, abusing 1-year-old child in Mesa

A 23-year-old boxer faces first-degree murder charges after an autopsy revealed severe internal organ injuries on a 2-year-old in Mesa.

Prosecutors said Porter has an extensive and violent juvenile record and is also accused of abusing his own child.

Porter Indicted:

On Oct. 15, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Porter had been indicted for first-degree murder, child abuse and dangerous crimes against a child.

What's next:

Porter's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1. His trial date is scheduled for June 2027.

Map of the area where the apartment complex is located:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Oct. 15, 2026, news release by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Porter's booking information posted to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website, and a FOX 10 report on Sept. 30.

Crime and Public SafetyMesaNews