Mesa elementary school gifted truck load of supplies

"We were short of paper, so we were excited to get the news that OfficeMax was going to be gifting us this great treat," Principal Dr. Lisa Cannon said.

Over 500 backpacks were handed to students, containing school essentials like notebooks, erasers and pencils. These are items that can add up for parents when checking off that back-to-school shopping list.

"A lot of our families are not able to afford supplies, so I'd already asked the staff to pair down what we were requesting and asking them to get and then we got the email and so the parents were nervous, like we haven't gotten that many supplies, and then I said, 'don't worry, I think we're going to be OK this year,'" Dr. Cannon said.

Something more is in that large delivery, not just for students, but for teachers too.

"Every teacher will get one box and it's filled with different supplies but so that they can use," Dr. Cannon said. "We know teachers spend a lot of money buying supplies, so this allows them, so this is a gift we are just so appreciative for."

The school says now they're set for the new school year.

"They have the supplies they need," Dr. Cannon said. "They don't have to ask for it. It just means everything."