Mesa Fire: 2 people injured following crash involving motorcycle

Mesa Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash late Sunday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened east of the intersection of Southern Avenue and Country Club Drive, and involved a car and a motorcycle. The car was driven by a 72-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The motorcyclist, according to fire officials, was in critical condition, and was taken to a trauma facility.

Officials say an investigation by Mesa Police is underway.

