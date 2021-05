article

Officials with Mesa Fire and Medical say crews are at the scene of a major car crash.

The accident, according to a brief statement by fire officials, happened to the east of Loop 202 and McDowell Road. Several people are being taken to local hospitals.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

