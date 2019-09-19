Mesa Fire: Man taken to hospital after dump truck overturned

article

Fire officials in Mesa say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a dump truck Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:00 p.m. near the area of Higley and Longbow, and fire officials say the man, who is a construction worker in his 30s, was caged in the driver's compartment of a heavy haul dump truck. The driver was subsequently freed from the overturned truck and flown to the hospital.