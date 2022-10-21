Mesa man says he was shot after answering knock on his door

Police are investigating a shooting after a man said he was shot by a suspect who knocked on his door.

Mesa Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Oct. 21 at a home near Dobson Road and University Drive.

When officers got to the home, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officers gave the man first aid until firefighters arrived at the scene.

The victim told police someone knocked on his door and when he opened it, he was shot. The victim was unable to provide police with any details on the suspect.

Mesa officers remain at the scene to continue their investigation.