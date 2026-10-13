Mesa man sentenced to 15 years in prison after stabbing girlfriend 22 times

The Brief A 36-year-old man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after stabbing his girlfriend 22 times in Mesa. The victim's 12-year-old child called police during the August 2025 attack, during which the defendant also struck two children in the face. Tyler Riddle pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence charges of aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse.



If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 or go to www.thehotline.org.

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A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the near-fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Mesa.

The backstory:

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Tyler Riddle, 36, and his girlfriend had been in a relationship that became abusive over time.

In August 2025, a 12-year-old called police, saying his mom was bleeding and that her boyfriend, Riddle, was in the home. When Mesa Police responded, they found the woman "covered in blood with multiple stab wounds including a laceration across her throat," MCAO said.

The mother's two children said they were woken up when they heard screaming, and saw Riddle punching her. When they tried to help their mom, Riddle struck them in the face.

Victim Speaks Out:

At Riddle's sentencing, the woman made the following statement:

"the defendant showed absolutely no mercy to me that night. […] He may have thought that stabbing me twenty-two times would be the end of my story, instead I am standing here today, alive, speaking for myself, speaking for my children, and refusing to let what he did become the definition of who I am."

Dig deeper:

Riddle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse, which are both felonies and domestic violence offenses. He will spend the next 15 years in prison for the violent assult.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the bravery of her kids and the quick response by the Mesa Police Officers who arrived at the scene, this victim survived her attack and can find a measure of peace knowing this defendant has been held accountable," Rachel Mitchell, the county attorney said.

"Domestic violence is rarely an isolated incident; abusers routinely escalate their behavior from emotional manipulation to near lethal physical violence," Mesa Police Chief Dan Butler said "This is a just sentence for a dangerous defendant and thanks to our officers’ quick and decisive action that night, the victim survived and is safe from further violence."

Resources:

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, go to www.thehotline.org,, or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals