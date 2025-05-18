Expand / Collapse search
Mesa mother accused of shooting her son at their home

By
Published  May 18, 2025 5:49pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Mother accused of shooting her son in Mesa

A mother is behind bars and is accused of shooting her son. The shooting happened on the night of May 17 just before 9 p.m. at a home near Higley Road and Main Street.

The Brief

    • Hazel Benson, 72, is accused of shooting her son while they were in a fight at their home, police said.
    • Police say she called 911 after the shooting to report it.

MESA, Ariz. - A woman is accused of shooting her son Saturday night at a home near Higley Road and Main Street, authorities said.

What we know:

The May 17 shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Officers say a 38-year-old man was found shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital.

The woman, 72-year-old Hazel Benson, allegedly told police she was upset with her son for being too loud while he played video games. 

Her son went for a walk and when he returned, she tried to stop him from re-entering the home. She told police he lunged at her with raised fists, and that's when she opened fire.

Benson has been arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Her son is in stable condition at the hospital.

The Source

  • Mesa Police Department, court documents related to the May 17 incident.

