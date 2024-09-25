Mesa officer springs into action to save unconscious man from burning car

A life was saved thanks to the quick actions seen in a body camera video that was taken on Aug. 9, and on Sept. 25, we spoke with one of the officers who jumped in to action when a car crashed and burst into flames.

"Hearing the call, I was like this guy needs help now," said Mesa Police patrol officer Kalen Joost.

The call played over and over in Officer Joost’s head as he rushed to the scene, mentally and physically preparing for the moments ahead.

"There is a car wreck in front of our house," said one person in a 911 call. "Cars on fire. He’s trapped."

"Obviously, things change when you get on scene," said Officer Joost, who was the first to arrive.

After he arrived, Officer Joost went straight for the car, the driver unconscious in the front seat.

"I’m running around a tree, and next thing you know, I can see the smoke billowing from the car," said Officer Joost. "The car is pinned against the fence, and I’m like ‘what do I do? How do I get in there?’"

Officer Joost climbed in the back seat, pulled out his knife, and cut the driver's seatbelt.

As the smoke continued to build, Officer Joost knew time was not on his side.

"I realized I couldn’t get him out by myself," said Officer Joost. I’m yelling for a fire extinguisher."

Officer Stewart jumped in with a fire extinguisher, while Officer Zilm smashed the back window down to buy time. The unconscious driver was pulled out by the fire department and officers, and given Narcan.

"We could’ve lost a life instead of saved a life that day. I’m glad everyone worked together, and we got him out of the car safely," said Officer Joost.