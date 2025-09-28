Mesa PD assistant chief under investigation for alleged misconduct

The Brief Mesa Police Assistant Chief, Ed Wessing, is under investigation for alleged misconduct. Wessing was reassigned while an investigation is being conducted. The specific details of the alleged misconduct and Wessing's new assignment have not been disclosed.



The assistant police chief with the Mesa Police Department is under investigation for misconduct.

What we know:

An investigation was initiated for Assistant Chief Ed Wessing for failing to obey the city of Mesa's management policies, personnel rules or official city communications.

Wessing has been reassigned, according to the department.

According to Mesa PD, Wessing has been employed for 27 years and was assigned as the Community Services Bureau Chief, overseeing their training division, human resources division, peer support and wellness, financial services, and community relations.

What they're saying:

"The City of Mesa and the Mesa Police Department take all allegations of misconduct seriously and a thorough investigation is being conducted," the police department released.

In a statement to FOX 10, the City of Mesa said that "the city does not comment on personnel matters that are under investigation. As an organization committed to ensuring a safe and respectful workplace, we take all complaints seriously and will follow established procedures to ensure due process.

What we don't know:

The details of the alleged misconduct were not disclosed. It is unclear where the assistant chief was reassigned.