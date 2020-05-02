Mesa PD: Missing 12-year-old boy found

article

Mesa police have found a 12-year-old preteen who went missing on April 30 after he went to a grocery store with his brother and didn't come back.

Police say he was safely returned home.

Officials say Jeremiah Osivwemu has high-functioning autism and has the mental capacity of a 5 or 6-year-old. He also has cerebral palsy which can cause seizures.

Osivwemu called his mother on May 1, telling her that he did not know where he was. His family has been concerned for his welfare.