Mesa police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday

Mesa police are searching for 34-year-old Melissa Valenzuela, who was last seen on Tuesday, March 17 near her home.

According to police, the family says it is unusual for her to not be in communication with them, and loved ones are concerned for her well-being.

She was last seen in the area of 400 W Ivyglen Street and was last seen wearing a light gray shirt, blue mid-rise pants and flip-flops.

Police say she might be on foot in Mesa or in a nearby city, and ask for anyone with information to contact the Mesa Police Department.