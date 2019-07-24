Mesa Police officer at the center of sexual harassment controversy 'reassigned to home'

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Mesa say the police officer at the center of accusations of sexual harassment has been reassigned to his home, as new allegations surfaced.

In an e-mail, Mesa city officials said Officer Jeffrey Neese was reassigned to his home after two women who do not work for the City of Mesa came forward and accused him of sexual harassment. The allegations stretch back to 2017 and 2018.

On July 18, Several Mesa Police officers announced they have filed a notice of claim against the city and the department, accusing Neese of sexually harassing women on the force, and accusing the city and the department of failing to properly investigate and discipline him. Of the victims, six are female officers and one is a male who claims Neese sexually harassed his wife.

"Sergeant Neese may not value his integrity, but I value mine," said Amanda Cook, during a news conference held on July 18.

The officers claim Neese sent them explicit, sexually graphic text messages and even painted a nude photo of three of the officers.

On Tuesday, Mesa city officials also released a timeline on harassment controversy surrounding Neese. They say the city received its first complaint against Neese, then a sergeant, on August 8, 2018. Another member of the police department came forward on March 9, 2019 with similar allegations of sexual harassment, claiming it happened in March or April of 2018.

Neese, according to officials, was first assigned to an administrative role where he would be in contact with those who came forward with the accusations. Following the new allegations in March, a decision was made on July 10 to demote him to a patrol officer, and assigned to a district where none of the people who accused him of misconduct worked at. he is also banned from working in districts where the complainants are assigned.

"Officer Neese received the same sexual harassment training that all City employees receive. He also received additional one-on-one training in 2018 after the first complainants came forward," read a portion of the statement.

On Tuesday night, lawyer David Lunn issued a statement in response to Neese being reassigned to home.