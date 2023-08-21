Expand / Collapse search
Mesa theater could become the city's newest historic landmark

By
Published 
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A building in Mesa might become a historic landmark, should the City Council in the East Valley city approve it on Aug. 21.

The Nile Theatre was established in 1924, which means the building will mark its centenary a year from now. The Egyptian-themed name for the building came from the time period, as the Pyramids were being excavated, and King Tutankhamen's sarcophagus had been found, sparking an interest in things that are Egyptian.

"It was important to recognize its cultural impact to Downtown Mesa," said Michelle Donovan. "With all the new development going on, we want a layer of protection on the building, so it doesn’t become a Dutch Brothers in a couple years or something like that."

Mesa theater could become historic landmark

The Nile Theatre has been in Downtown Mesa for almost a century, and city leaders could soon give the building a status that reflects its place in history. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

The building has gone through a lot of changes in a century. It began as a play house, andd then became a movie theater. It was even a dress shop for some time. The build sat vacant for a while after a music venue closed, before Donovan reopened it in 2009.

Nowadays, plenty of bands perform at the venue every week, and Donovan has even more plans for the place.

"The next step is to get the original marquee, a replica of it, over the entrance," said Donovan.

Mesa's Historic Preservation Board already unanimously said it checks every box to become a landmark, and City Council members will vote on its historic designation.

Image 1 of 5

Nile Theater, as it looks today.