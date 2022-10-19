Mesa to regulate short-term rental homes ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The city of Mesa has developed new regulations for short-term rental owners that will go into effect just weeks before Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.

The new ordinance will require owners of short-term rental properties to acquire a special license.

They must also provide emergency contact information and notify neighbors that a property will be used as a rental.

Mesa is the latest city in the Valley to issue an ordinance after Gov. Ducey signed a new state law in July giving cities more flexibility to control short-term rentals.

The city says the new regulations will go into effect Feb. 1.

More Arizona headlines