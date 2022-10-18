2022 Election: MCCCD governing board candidate cited for public sexual indecency on Arizona college campus

A Republican running to be on the Maricopa County Community College District governing board is accused of public sexual indecency after he was seen inappropriately touching himself at a college campus.

According to the Maricopa Community Colleges Police Department report, this happened in a parking lot on the Rio Salado Lifelong Learning Center campus while Randy Kaufman was in his truck.

Officials stated that Kaufman told the officer he used to work for the Department of Corrections, and was running for the governing board of the colleges. He told the officer he didn't realize the parking lot was on the campus.

Kaufman was issued a citation and a no trespassing order, and released.

We emailed Kaufman’s campaign last night, but have not received a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

