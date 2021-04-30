Mesa woman finds new outlook on life via new hobby of furniture restoration

A Mesa woman who was battling mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic decided to put her new energy and free time into a new hobby.

Whether it’s a dresser, desk, bed frame, or side table, Stephanie Pinheiro has re-worked it and made it her own.

"I do a little this, a little that, and now, it is good for another 30 years," said Pinheiro.

This re-design hobby of Pinheiro's is a new venture. It all started during the pandemic when she and her family fell on tough times. In addition, Pinheiro was diagnosed with depression.

"This is therapeutic for me, touching of the paint, applying the paint, giving the new look," said Pinheiro.

Friends and family donate the furniture to her. Then, Pinheiro gets to work and posts it to her social media.

"I found that I was really able to connect with the community," said Pinheiro.

Now she is even working together with local artists like Adam Vigil.

"This is something that drew me to this. Someone at home making an effort instead of sitting around and complaining. Make the best out of a bad situation," said Vigil.

Pinheiro says her revamping projects gave her a new purpose and outlook on life.

"I am definitely feeling a connection," said Pinheiro.