Mesa worker dies after falling into equipment

A worker at an East Valley rubber manufacturing plant died on Tuesday morning during a workplace accident.

What we know:

Mesa Police say the incident happened on May 20 near Pecos and Meridian Roads.

"A adult male employee fell into a piece of equipment at the location and became trapped," police said. "Unfortunately the male did not survive and was pronounced dead. The incident appears to be an accident."

What we don't know:

The worker was not identified.

